Everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini's 'white wedding'

She had her traditional wedding in July and now Minnie Dlamini is preparing to have her white wedding. TshisaLIVE can reveal that Minnie is getting married this weekend! *SCREAM*

Here's what else you need to know:

Location: She's getting married in Cape Town

When: September 16

Designer: She will be wearing two wedding gowns designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

"The guest list is going to be a mix of her family, friends and celebrity colleagues. Her traditional wedding was star-studded and this is going have even more big names."

Insiders close to Minnie say Mrs. Jones is happier than ever.

"This might be the second time around but she is so excited and she's so in love. Marriage has been good to her. She's always happy and smiling and is really just on cloud nine," revealed a source.

Minnie, who just spent time in Paris with a few close friends for her bridal shower, had to get everything done before she jetted off for some fun with the girls.

She sold the wedding rights to MultiChoice for a whopping amount of cash and, as previously reported, was very involved in every detail around her big day.

"This is her year. Really. Her friends haven't seen her this happy before. Even when things don't go according to plan she smiles and moves on. It's special to see."

Best of luck for the big day, Mrs. Jones. We can't wait to see you in that gorg white dress.