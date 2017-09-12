Helicopter rides & quality time: Inside Reggie Nkabinde's flashy honeymoon
ANCYL treasurer-general and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde sure knows how to spoil his lady.
A week after their extravagant wedding celebrations on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, Reggie whisked his new bride, Beauty Matela, off to Paris before they headed to Saint-Tropez.
The lovebirds have been giving us all sorts of life goals with their pictures.
After taking in the sights and sounds of Paris, the couple took a chopper to the picturesque shores of Saint-Tropez.
Reggie and Beauty pulled out all the stops to make sure their wedding was noting short of a fairytale.
Apart from the star-studded guest list, designer outfits, the couple's six-tier wedding cake became a major talking point.
The three metre, pearl-finish ivory cake was estimated to have costed R60,000.
