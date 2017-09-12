TshisaLIVE

Helicopter rides & quality time: Inside Reggie Nkabinde's flashy honeymoon

12 September 2017 - 13:00 By TshisaLIVE
Reggie Nkabinde and his wife, Beauty Matela are goals.
Image: Via Instagram

ANCYL treasurer-general and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde sure knows how to spoil his lady. 

A week after their extravagant wedding celebrations on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, Reggie whisked his new bride, Beauty Matela, off to Paris before they headed to Saint-Tropez. 

The lovebirds have been giving us all sorts of life goals with their pictures. 

After taking in the sights and sounds of Paris, the couple took a chopper to the picturesque shores of Saint-Tropez. 

Eiffel Tower...beautiful...#Paris

A post shared by Govner Reggie 🇿🇦 (@govner_reggie) on

#Honeymoonvibes

A post shared by Govner Reggie 🇿🇦 (@govner_reggie) on

#CityOfLove #HoneymoonVibes

A post shared by Govner Reggie 🇿🇦 (@govner_reggie) on

Reggie and Beauty pulled out all the stops to make sure their wedding was noting short of a fairytale. 

Apart from the star-studded guest list, designer outfits, the couple's six-tier wedding cake became a major talking point. 

The three metre, pearl-finish ivory cake was estimated to have costed R60,000. 

