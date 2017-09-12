Lol! Trevor Noah pokes fun at the EFF's congratulatory message
After Trevor Noah walked away with his first Emmy over the weekend, all sorts came out to congratulate him. Even the EFF.
"EFF congratulates @Trevornoah for winning his first Emmy for The Daily Show: continue to make us proud," the party posted from its official Twitter page.
Of course, Trevor couldn't let that one go. Especially considering a lot of his content is courtesy of the EFF and Julius Malema.
Thank you comrades. Where would my comedy career be without you! ✊🏾 https://t.co/P1YOyTQtqi— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 11, 2017
Trevor, who is a master impersonator, often pokes fun at Juju. The EFF leader told Anele Mdoda in an interview last year that he didn't think the impersonation was that good.
"I realise I'm a difficult person to impersonate. Even Trevor is not succeeding. He is not winning," said Julius.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE