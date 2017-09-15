Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle shade the 'friendship haters'

Besties, Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle, evidently have no time for negativity on their Twitter pages.

Ever since Pearl returned from New York earlier this year, she and Zinhle have been living their best lives together.

From lunch dates to partying up a storm, these two are friendship goals.

But not everyone thinks so. Both Pearl and Zinhle received nasty comments about their friendship and wasted no time in hitting right back.

It all started when a fan told Zinhle that her mom loved her and the DJ gave her some love right back.

Then one follower decided to get cocky with Zinhle. But she was ready...