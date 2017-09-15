Nasty C talks about funding his own nationwide tour

Rapper Nasty C has opened up about the lessons he has learnt since he started funding his own nationwide tour and why the project is special to him.

Fans of the the young rapper have been supporting his efforts and Nasty beamed with pride as he explained how much he's put into making the show a success.

Speaking to Slikour On Life, Nasty C shared why the Ivyson Tour is a "special" project for him.

"I believe in this (his tour). It's like my baby. It's the first, the first tour ever, that I am doing by myself. No sponsors. I did the flyers myself and I am pretty much doing everything myself. I bought my own equipment needed to perform on stage and even did the designs on stage," he said.

Nasty explained that he has also learnt how to keep the crowd happy at corporate gigs he has been doing.

He said he also has also outgrown freestyling because he didn't have "rapper friends".

"I haven't freestyled in a long time. The last time I did freestyle was when I had friends who rap, back in high school. So I lost touch with that process cause I'm alone now," he explained.

Watch the video here: