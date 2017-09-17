TshisaLIVE

'I'm not that vain' - Cassper declines statue offer

17 September 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Casper Nyovest doesn't want a replica of himself in his yard, thanks.
Image: Cassper Nyovest via Instagram

He might be into fancy cars and lots of gold chains, but when it comes to statues of himself, Cassper Nyovest has drawn the line.

The musician was offered the chance to have a statue of himself built by a fan, but he politely declined saying he was not that vain.

He did come up with an alternative though.

Times really have changed ne.

