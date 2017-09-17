'I'm not that vain' - Cassper declines statue offer
17 September 2017 - 08:00
He might be into fancy cars and lots of gold chains, but when it comes to statues of himself, Cassper Nyovest has drawn the line.
The musician was offered the chance to have a statue of himself built by a fan, but he politely declined saying he was not that vain.
He did come up with an alternative though.
I'm not that vain to want a statue of myself but I actually want a 6 foot statue of a Mufasa in my backyard . Can you do that ? https://t.co/cayKbH9sME— #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) September 13, 2017
Times really have changed ne.
