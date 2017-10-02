WATCH: Zodwa and Dineo shake it... at OR Tambo International
02 October 2017 - 06:22
So you're at the airport and you bump into someone you know. What do you do? Well, certainly not a dance off. But then again, ain't nobody like Zodwa Wabantu.
The queen of entertaining bumped into Dineo Ranaka at OR Tambo International Airport and the pair ditched the hugs in favour of some dance moves. Right there. In front of everybody.
Question is: Who do you think did it better?
