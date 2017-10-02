TshisaLIVE

Vuyo Dabula goes debt collecting & comes back with the moola!

02 October 2017 - 15:22 By TshisaLIVE
Actor Vuyo Dabula went on a mission to get back his money.
Much like his on-screen character Gadaffi, it seems like Generations: The Legacy actor Vuyo Dabula is not in the business of letting debtors go free. Well that's if his 'debt collecting' mission this past Sunday is anything to go by.  

The actor took to social media to post a video of a pastor he claimed owed him money for an appearance and was ignoring his texts, and calls. 

"He owes me for an appearance gig, won't answer my calls totally ignores my texts....here he is man of god... Paul Mpobole, I eventually found out where his church is ...Sebokeng," he wrote.

People on his Instagram advised him to ask for help from Twitter CSI. After doing so, the actor received direction to the pastor's church and apparently went there to collect his money. 

The pastor, who has identified himself as Dr Prophet Paul Mpobole of the Emmanuel Christian Ministries, told TshisaLIVE that it was all a "misunderstanding".

He explained that there was no contract that existed between him and the actor, and said one his 'church sons' extended the invite to Vuyo in his absence.

"I only met him (Vuyo) yesterday and he asked me why I was ignoring his text and calls but it made no sense to me. I never had a contract with him, there was no agreement. All I said when I was told that he was invited was I'd give him petrol money for the trip he made to come, just as a gesture of appreciation. Petrol can be anything from R150, R200, R400 or whatever," he said.

The prophet explained that he understood the invite to mean they would meet and arrange for an official appearance at his church. He said he's invited far more prominent people who he thanked "generously".

"I have invited many prominent people at my church, most of them don't even charge me. I raise money to thank them and they are treated with the utmost respect," he said.

The prophet added that he gave Vuyo R1000, which he left the church with.  

TshisaLIVE reached out to Vuyo, however he did not comment by the time of publishing this article. 

