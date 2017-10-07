Melinda Bam's working on that body and the results are showing
Former Miss SA Melinda Bam has been chosen to be a celebrity contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure season 8 and she's taking it seriously.
She already had a banging body but she's been working extra hard to make sure she's in the best possible position going into the competition.
Melinda has said that once she let go of her fears she realised her full potential.
"When I lost all of my excuses. I found all of my results. Reaching the last of my 20's, its evident that ones body changes and reacts differently. The only problem is that we've been relying on our bodies ability to correct our own wrongs and unhealthy leniencies, and expect the same results. But when the body has changed, don't forget the one thing thats changed even more - our mind."
And clearly the mindset change has had a big impact.
When I lost all of my Excuses, I found all of my Results!. . Reaching the last of my 20's, its evident that ones body changes and reacts differently. The only problem, is that we've been relying on our bodies ability to correct our own wrongs and unhealthy leniencies, and expect the same results. . But when the body has changed, don't forget the one thing thats changed even more - our MIND!. . With age, comes wisdom to know discipline is more important than motivation, that we get what we work for, not what we wish for, that excuses are worn in public, and that we need to do it, because We love ourselves - not because we hate our bodies!. . No matter what excuses I had as my younger self, to let a few things slide and delay my next effort - I'm giving it my ALL and pushing harder than ever!. . My results are not because its become easier - but because I've become stronger!. . #TIOT8 @mytropika #melindabam #fitness #fitnessmotivation #motivation #MotivationMonday #bikini #fitnotskinny
The Pursuit of Happiness - It is not so much in the destination of happiness, than it is in the journey of gratitude! . . You can be in the "happiest" of places and seasons, but if you don't have the gratitude and appreciation for it and the things surrounding you, you wont recognize it if it were right in front of you!. . But if you do...every day becomes a miracle, the sunset winks at you, the birds sing your favorite tune, a hug becomes a piece of heaven and EVERY ordinary moment - becomes EXTRAORDINARY! - That is my Happy Place!. . @adriaanbergh ... thanks for finding happiness with me every day!. #happiness #marriedlife #island #MondayMotivation #fitnotskinny #bikini #live #livetoinspire #inspiretolive #inspiration #love
