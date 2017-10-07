Melinda Bam's working on that body and the results are showing

Former Miss SA Melinda Bam has been chosen to be a celebrity contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure season 8 and she's taking it seriously.

She already had a banging body but she's been working extra hard to make sure she's in the best possible position going into the competition.

Melinda has said that once she let go of her fears she realised her full potential.

"When I lost all of my excuses. I found all of my results. Reaching the last of my 20's, its evident that ones body changes and reacts differently. The only problem is that we've been relying on our bodies ability to correct our own wrongs and unhealthy leniencies, and expect the same results. But when the body has changed, don't forget the one thing thats changed even more - our mind."

And clearly the mindset change has had a big impact.