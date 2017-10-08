Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture

She's curvy and proud of it! And while she's flaunted her curves before, Sbahle's picture in her gym gear has got many hot under the collar.

She always comments about her "thickness" and is very open about her weight, insisting that it is more important to be healthy and fit then skinny and starve yourself.

At the time of publishing of this article, the pic had over 14,000 likes and tons of comments.

Internet, consider yourself served.