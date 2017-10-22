Here's why Zodwa doesn't want to fly business class

Zodwa Wabantu has been very outspoken about the fact that she knows her time in the industry is limited. Because of that, she's all about the money.

"All I want it money. That is my only concern. I want to focus on making as much money before I leave the industry," she said.

And she proved her point when she recently posted a picture of a flight ticket and described how she was booked to fly business class and wasn't happy with the decision.

She said flying economy meant more rands in her pocket.

So, Christmas dinner at your house then?