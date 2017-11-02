Buhle Samuels left disturbed by 'pimp request'

As one of Mzansi's hottest talents, actress Buhle Samuels is no stranger to "inappropriate" requests from strangers on social media and through email, however a message she received earlier this week left her shaken and disturbed.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Buhle explained that she usually just ignores inappropriate messages, but recently received a request from a 44-year-old man to meet her, so he could satisfy his "sexual desires". The man apparently told Buhle he was willing to pay R25,000 for a night with her.

“Yes I am an old man. I am not so attractive. I will go straight to the point. I want to meet up with you for sexual desires. I’m offering you R25k for a night. If you are up for it, please let me know. Thank you,” he apparently wrote in the email.

Taking to Instagram the actress expressed her disgust over the request and lambasted the man.

"Just because you have money doesn’t mean sh**t. I definitely don’t want to be bought. Because I am not for sale! How annoying are pigs like that guy?" she wrote.

Buhle told TshisaLIVE that it was wrong for men to feel it is normal to send women requests, offering to buy them.

"Obviously people have sent me some pretty inappropriate things before. It was just that on that day I was really disturbed by it, I was over men that find it normal to make such requests. It can't be normal that a person saw nothing wrong with offering to 'buy' a person like that, it's terrible."

Buhle said that she hopes she got her message across loud and clear.

Here are the screenshots Buhle shared: