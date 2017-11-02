TshisaLIVE

Buhle Samuels left disturbed by 'pimp request'

02 November 2017 - 11:40 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Buhle Samuels was shocked by a request she received in her DMs.
Actress Buhle Samuels was shocked by a request she received in her DMs.
Image: Via Instagram

As one of Mzansi's hottest talents, actress Buhle Samuels is no stranger to "inappropriate" requests from strangers on social media and through email, however a  message she received earlier this week left her shaken and disturbed.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Buhle explained that she usually just ignores inappropriate messages, but recently received a request from a 44-year-old man to meet her, so he could satisfy his "sexual desires".  The man apparently told Buhle he was willing to pay R25,000 for a night with her. 

“Yes I am an old man. I am not so attractive. I will go straight to the point. I want to meet up with you for sexual desires. I’m offering you R25k for a night. If you are up for it, please let me know. Thank you,” he apparently wrote in the email.

Taking to Instagram the actress expressed her disgust over the request and lambasted the man.

"Just because you have money doesn’t mean sh**t. I definitely don’t want to be bought. Because I am not for sale! How annoying are pigs like that guy?" she wrote.

Buhle told TshisaLIVE that it was wrong for men to feel it is normal to send women requests, offering to buy them. 

"Obviously people have sent me some pretty inappropriate things before. It was just that on that day I was really disturbed by it, I was over men that find it normal to make such requests. It can't be normal that a person saw nothing wrong with offering to 'buy' a person like that, it's terrible."

Buhle said that she hopes she got her message across loud and clear. 

Here are the screenshots Buhle shared:

Fans go crazy for Beyoncé's Lion King role

US megastar Beyoncé once again brought the internet to a standstill on Wednesday when, after months of speculation, it was confirmed she will play ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Twitter gives Nadia Nakai's new track a thumbs up

Nadia Nakai's latest single, Naaa Meaan, which features Cassper Nyovest has been dubbed a summer hit among fans who are loving it.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'It's become a situation of us vs them,' says Owen Sejake on young actors

With over 40 years in the industry, veteran actor Owen Sejake has a well of knowledge from which he wishes to share but has revealed that some young ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Khanyisa Bunu wants to use comedy to teach about bullying in schools

Comedian and former teacher, Khanyisa Bunu has learnt through personal experiences that there is a big difference between joking and bullying, and ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH: Here's how Thomas Gumede & Matli M 'splurge millions' in new film

It's the age old question: If you wake up a millionaire, how would you spend your cash? While some may invest their fortune, the internet has taught ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  3. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Mzansi tells Tholukuthi Hey hitmakers to 'study more' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X