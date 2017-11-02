TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Thando & Sbahle serve sauce in Thabooty lingerie

02 November 2017 - 12:29 By TshisaLIVE
Radio personality Thando Thabethe's lingerie line is everything!
Image: Via Instagram

The official launch of Thando Thabethe's lingerie line has finally arrived, five months since she first announced that it was in the works. And, she's shared some sexy snaps featuring the equally bootylicious Sbahle Mpisane.

Taking to Instagram, Thando shared her excitement ahead of the official launch tonight.

"The day has arrived... (I'm) so excited for the launch of my brand new baby Thabootys underwear & shapewear... Thank you for sharing your beautiful stories that you believe make you a woman," she said. 

Thando told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that she was inspired to launch a line of sexy underwear after struggling to find anything to give her body "the right shape".

"I struggled to find any proper shape-fitting underwear locally and was having to import. Sure, you can find some but they often look like granny panties and I wanted something a little more sexy. So, the idea really comes from my own personal experience," she said.

Here are some of the sexy snaps:

11.02.17 ...4 days to go #IAMWOMAN @thabootys

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

3 days to go... @sbahle_mpisane for @thabootys #Thabootys #IAMWOMAN

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

@thatnicole for thabootys #IAMWOMAN #THABOOTYS

A post shared by thabootys (@thabootys) on

