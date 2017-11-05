Simz Ngema: Count your joyous moments

Despite the pain she feels every day over Dumi's death, Simz Ngema has decided to try to appreciate the joyous moments in her life.

Simz decided to take some much-needed time off to visit the beach, where she reflected on the grief she feels.

"Happiness is something you have to be vigilant of, especially when in grief, You cry everyday and depression knocks at your door every second of the day," she said.

Simz added that it was important to treasure the little moments, because it may a person's last.

"Count your joyous moments. They may not last long because they are quickly followed by guilt but count them anyway because that moment could be your last," she added.