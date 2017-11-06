Omuhle Gela: People on social media are not your friends

Over the past five years actress, Omuhle Gela has cemented a place for herself in the industry, but she's also learnt important lessons on how to deal with the pressures of being in the public eye.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Omuhle said that over the years she's learnt to filter what she shares with the public to protect her private life.

"It may sound bad, but people on social media are not your friends, so I've just learnt to filter what I share on social media about my private life," she said.

Omuhle admitted that she has faced her fair share of drama, which taught her how to avoid being caught up in drama-filled situations.

"Anyone who knows me on a personal level, knows that I am a very opinionated person, but I would rather voice my opinions to my friends and family because they know the real Omuhle."

Omuhle, who scored one of the main roles on the newly launched drama series The Imposter as a kasi girl, Lerato who works at a tavern.

"I'm enjoying playing Lerato very much and the character has grown so much in just a few short weeks. Viewers will get to see her blossom into more than a girl who sells drinks," she said.

The series which is produced by Ferguson Films tells the story of identical twin sisters who are at war with each other, after a moment changed their lives. The one sister breaks outs of prison after spending 17 years and takes over her sister's life as revenge for getting her locked up.

Omuhle said that fans of the show could expect lots of twists and turns, as well as, a lot more drama.