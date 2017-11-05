Cute! Baby Thingo singing will give you the feels
05 November 2017 - 16:00
Kelly Khumalo's little girl, Thingo definitely plans to follow in her mama's footsteps.
Little Thingo evidently loves to sing, even when she mixes up the lyrics.
Kelly shared a video of Thingo singing for Kyle Deutsch, or 'uncle Kyle' as she calls him.
Its the cutest thing ever!
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE