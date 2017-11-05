TshisaLIVE

Cute! Baby Thingo singing will give you the feels

05 November 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Kelly Khumalo's daughter, Thingo loves singing just like mama.
Image: Via Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's little girl, Thingo definitely plans to follow in her mama's footsteps. 

Little Thingo evidently loves to sing, even when she mixes up the lyrics. 

Kelly shared a video of Thingo singing for Kyle Deutsch, or 'uncle Kyle' as she calls him. 

Its the cutest thing ever! 

