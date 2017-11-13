AKA & Bonang continue to rake in mega cash

It's no secret that AKA and Bonang are Mzansi's power couple.

Along with that title comes a whole lot of serious dough. Over the past few years Bonang has raked in millions for her endorsement deals with Revlon, Wooolworths and, at the end of last year, was named as the African ambassador for Brazilian footwear brand, Ipanema.

Let's not forget the string of MC and TV gigs that keeps her diary and bank balance bulging.

In July Bonang announced the launch of her own Bmoji range in partnership with Cell C.

Now Sunday World is reporting that Queen B raked in a whopping R3-million for the deal.

When asked for more information, Cell C told the paper that it could not comment on confidential information.

AKA has also been grinding hard to bring home that cheese. Last year the rapper told fans on Twitter that he charged between R90,000 and R130,000 per performance.

And since then he's signed two mega deals. The Baddest rapper became the ambassador for Cruz Vodka last year, which apparently brought him R8-million.

"Yes, AKA is the brand ambassador and is still on the campaign. The contract is worth R8-million," AKA's manager, Prince Costinyo told the paper.

Then two months ago AKA signed a "seven-figure" deal with Reebok when he became the face of the sportswear brand.