SNAPS! Thuli Phongolo takes Thailand

19 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Thuli Phongolo serves up them body goals.
Actress Thuli Phongolo has been living her best life and made sure we were all green with envy when she shared the snaps.

She is in Thailand and, of course, that means the bikini must come out.

Showing off her curves to perfection, Thuli got us in the mood for December!

Ahuh baby! 💦

If there's ever time to choose... choose happiness 💕

🈶🈚️🈸

The calm before storm to Phi Phi 💎

