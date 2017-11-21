Itu Khune shows off swollen face after allergic reaction & it's hilarious

Poor Itu Khune! The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had an allergic reaction to prawns and, well, let's just say the effects on that normally handsome face were hilarious.

In fact, his lips and cheeks were so swollen in the pic, we almost thought it was some kind of fat man app.

Itu said alongside the pic that he "hates prawns" after discovering the bad way that is was allergic.

Don't believe us?