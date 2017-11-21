TshisaLIVE

Itu Khune shows off swollen face after allergic reaction & it's hilarious

21 November 2017 - 06:32 By Jessica Levitt
No more prawns for Itu Khune.
No more prawns for Itu Khune.
Image: Via Instagram

Poor Itu Khune! The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had an allergic reaction to prawns and, well, let's just say the effects on that normally handsome face were hilarious.

In fact, his lips and cheeks were so swollen in the pic, we almost thought it was some kind of fat man app.

Itu said alongside the pic that he "hates prawns" after discovering the bad way that is was allergic.

Don't believe us?

I hate prawns guys 🍤 🦐😡😡😡😡😡😡😡mxm I’m Allergic shame 🙈

A post shared by itukhune32🇿🇦 (@itukhune32) on

So, Itu. Do you need someone to nurse ya?

Most read

  1. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  2. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  3. Paxton Fielies shares her plans after Idols win TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X