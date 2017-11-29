TshisaLIVE

Pulane on her man: 'I never knew love like this before'

29 November 2017 - 13:32 By Karishma Thakurdin
Pulane is completely besotted with her man.
After being in an alleged abusive relationship, which almost broke her, Pulane Lenkoe has revealed that she's in a much better space. 

As reported by TshisaLIVE in October, Pulane found love after allegedly enduring emotional and physical abuse at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. 

Now, months later, Pulane can't contain the love and happiness she feels with her new guy. 

Taking to Twitter, Pulane reflected on how this year started off on a bad note for her. 

"I have to say beginning of 2017 was hell for me but towards the end of the year it’s been absolutely amazing. Talk about consistency." 

Pulane couldn't stop gushing about the respect her man treats with. 

"Like I just love how he calls me his wife already, especially when we out in public, he be like, 'yeah can we get that for my wife.' I swear I never knew love like this existed, he worships the ground I walk on and I can’t help but fall in love more and more each day."  

Two months ago, Pulane penned an emotional statement revealing that she decided to speak out about being in alleged abusive relationship because she needed closure. 

Pulane also believed that by sharing her story, other women would be inspired to take a stand and walk out of an abusive relationship. 

"If you are in an abusive relationship, walk away. Things won't get better. Instead they get worse and you will never change your partner's behaviour. It's so painful when someone treats you badly and doesn't see anything wrong in that."

