Samkelo Ndlovu 'not impressed' by negative pregnancy comments

Just days after announcing on social media that she's pregnant, Samkelo Ndlovu has made it clear that those negative "horror" stories are definitely not welcome.

Taking to Twitter Samu shared her views on how some women have found it necessary to burst her bubble of positivity with the challenges they faced during their own pregnancies.

"Women and their scary advice on pregnancy. Is it not obvious that our bodies aren't the same? Most just try to scare me about what's to come. Ndiyekeni (leave me alone)."

Samu questioned why women did not just share the positive feelings of bringing a new life into the world.

"I may not go through the hell you say you went through. So why try scare me to stress me? It's so confusing. Why not speak positive about the beauties of carrying a life? Why tell me 'usazozwa' (you still going to feel it) types of things?"

The actress said that she was throughly enjoying her pregnancy so far and would continue to do so.

Samkelo surprised fans on Monday when she took to social media to reveal that she was pregnant with her first child. She shared a nude picture of growing baby bump covered in tribal paint.

"I am thrilled to tell you how blessed we are to have been chosen to bring this miracle into the world. A true personification of God's love."

Samkelo went on to reveal that she's expecting a little girl and that she cannot wait to meet her bundle of joy.