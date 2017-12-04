TshisaLIVE

Introducing Mr and Mrs Mthethwa

04 December 2017 - 06:52 By Jessica Levitt
The happy couple got married on Saturday in Piet Retief.
Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene and former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa had their traditional wedding on Saturday.

The ceremony took place in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga and both shared pictures of their special day on social media.

Ntando wore an off-the-shoulder dress by FabroSanz Creations while Khaya wore a matching white dashiki with a traditional Zulu headband called an umqhele.

The couple, who have been dating for three months, managed to keep their relationship a secret until a week ago when it was revealed they were getting married.

In the lead up to the big day, they referred to each other as 'Mr and Mrs Important.'

Congrats.

