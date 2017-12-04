Introducing Mr and Mrs Mthethwa
04 December 2017 - 06:52
Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene and former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa had their traditional wedding on Saturday.
The ceremony took place in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga and both shared pictures of their special day on social media.
Ntando wore an off-the-shoulder dress by FabroSanz Creations while Khaya wore a matching white dashiki with a traditional Zulu headband called an umqhele.
The couple, who have been dating for three months, managed to keep their relationship a secret until a week ago when it was revealed they were getting married.
In the lead up to the big day, they referred to each other as 'Mr and Mrs Important.'
Congrats.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE