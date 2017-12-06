CUTE! Letoya Makhene's entire brood is loving the new addition

Actress and musician Letoya Makhene and her partner, Tshepo Leeuw are loving every moment of being new parents.

And Letoya's older kids evidently love taking care of their little brother.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya shared the cutest pictures of the new addition to the family.

"Tamu: "I wish I had titties-then I could also feed my brother," said Letoya's son Tamu.

Letoya shared the first picture of her bundle last week, revealing that she gave birth a month ago.

"We were blessed a month ago today with the newest member in our family. Meet Kopano Jordan Leeuw. Thank you so much for all your love and prayers."

Here's a glimpse of this cutie pie: