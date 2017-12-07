Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together

They first sparked rumours that they were back together earlier this year after Itu Khune caught a flight to Sbahle Mpisane's umemulo straight after a big soccer game.

Pictures of the two of them together on the night immediately got the rumour mill going, and even though the two have refused to confirm their relationship, here are a few more clues that they are loved-up.

Sbahle at Itu's house

The fitness bunny recently posted an image of herself lying on a cream couch with cream curtains in the background. And yup, you guessed it: Itu has the exact same couch and curtains. Sbahle also posted a picture of herself in front of a wall. Again, Itu just 'happens' to have the same wall in his house.