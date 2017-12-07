TshisaLIVE

Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together

07 December 2017 - 13:21 By Jessica Levitt
Sbahle Mpisane and Itumeleng Khune at her umemulo.
Image: Via Sbahle Mpisane Instagram

They first sparked rumours that they were back together earlier this year after Itu Khune caught a flight to Sbahle Mpisane's umemulo straight after a big soccer game.

Pictures of the two of them together on the night immediately got the rumour mill going, and even though the two have refused to confirm their relationship, here are a few more clues that they are loved-up.

Sbahle at Itu's house

The fitness bunny recently posted an image of herself lying on a cream couch with cream curtains in the background. And yup, you guessed it: Itu has the exact same couch and curtains. Sbahle also posted a picture of herself in front of a wall. Again, Itu just 'happens' to have the same wall in his house.

Hosted the #BadToTheBone last night at @harem_sa 🔥🔥🔥 || can I not be questioned about my dress Fam 🙏🏽😅

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

#BadToTheBone @harem_sa

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

They're in love

So, they aren't saying they're together but they have admitted that they are both in relationships.

PrezZie from the Madam 🔥🔥❤️❤️ ThankYouQueeno 🙏🏻 GODIsGREAT 🙌🏻

A post shared by itukhune32🇿🇦 (@itukhune32) on

Social media love

After their split they both refused to acknowledge each other on social media. But now Itu isn't afraid to double tap posts of Sbahle's booty and she's been giving her man support by retweeting him.

Guys, we see you. Now make our 2017 and confirm it.

