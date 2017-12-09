Simz Ngema to Dumi Masilela: I love you Boongs. Forever and always
While South Africa continues to mourn the death of Dumi Masilela his widow, Simz Ngema, paid a touching tribute to him on the 4-month anniversary of his death.
She posted an animated video onto her Instagram account and said she would love him forever.
"4 months today. God is still God and he has carried me through. I love you Boongs. Forever and always."
Fans immediately took to the comments section to offer their love and support to Simz.
She has taken time off to heal and recently posted a picture of herself telling fans that she was getting ready to "straighten her crown."
"Starting over, rising again, picking up the pieces is what I'm good at. Time to get up, dust myself up and start walking. Daddy raised a king, mummy raised a queen. Time to straighten your crown and reign Quing Simz."
