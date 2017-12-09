ProVerb to Liesl Laurie: Your presence is truly a gift
09 December 2017 - 08:00
What started off as a cute saying from former Miss SA Liesl Laurie soon turned into a swoon fest as her man, ProVerb, served a whole lot of relationship goals.
Liesl posted a picture on Instagram hinting that she didn't know what to buy Pro for Christmas.
He didn't let the opportunity to shower his gal with love on a public platform slide past him.
"So true. Your presence is truly a gift and this wrapper got you covered," he wrote in the comments section.
Soon enough the comments section was filled with people applauding their love. Even Minnie Dlamini gave them the thumbs up.
"Bars. I love you guys," she wrote.
