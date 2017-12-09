TshisaLIVE

ProVerb to Liesl Laurie: Your presence is truly a gift

09 December 2017 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Proverb and Liesl Laurie are relationship goals.
Proverb and Liesl Laurie are relationship goals.

What started off as a cute saying from former Miss SA Liesl Laurie soon turned into a swoon fest as her man, ProVerb, served a whole lot of relationship goals.

Liesl posted a picture on Instagram hinting that she didn't know what to buy Pro for Christmas.

I mean 🤷🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on

He didn't let the opportunity to shower his gal with love on a public platform slide past him.

"So true. Your presence is truly a gift and this wrapper got you covered," he wrote in the comments section.

Soon enough the comments section was filled with people applauding their love. Even Minnie Dlamini gave them the thumbs up.

"Bars. I love you guys," she wrote.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Meet Julius Malema's super cute family TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Racists must be fired' - People’s Bae on alleged Black Motion racist incident TshisaLIVE
  4. Ncaaaw! Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are in love! TshisaLIVE
  5. They cut the lights’ - A-Reece on living in a ‘racist’ neighbourhood TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X