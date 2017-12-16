Boity's maroon dress got y'all very festive
16 December 2017 - 08:00
You'd think that wearing a figure hugging dress is nothing new. Well, at least not for Boity Thulo.
But when she posted a snap of herself wearing this outfit, Ke Dezemba Boss fever was in full force.
The pic got over 44,000 likes from you guys.
Well, if that wasn't enough to get you ready for Dezemba, check out the size of her tree. #Goals.
