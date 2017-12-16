TshisaLIVE

Boity's maroon dress got y'all very festive

16 December 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Boity is Ke Dezemba goals.
Image: Instagram

You'd think that wearing a figure hugging dress is nothing new. Well, at least not for Boity Thulo.

But when she posted a snap of herself wearing this outfit, Ke Dezemba Boss fever was in full force.

Hey you...

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

The pic got over 44,000 likes from you guys.

Well, if that wasn't enough to get you ready for Dezemba, check out the size of her tree. #Goals.

‘Tis the season. 🎄💫

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

