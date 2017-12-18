TshisaLIVE

WATCH: 3 reasons you have to watch Riky Rick’s new music video

18 December 2017 - 10:40 By TshisaLIVE
Riky Rick and his family stay shining in his new music video.
Image: Via YouTube/Stay Shining music video

Riky Rick has always had a distinct sound and his visuals for his feel good track, Stay Shining, are a perfect match for the 90s inspired song.

The rapper features Cassper Nyovest, Professor, Major League and Ali Keys on the song which is part of his latest EP.

Twitter raved about the nostalgia the music video gave them and the visuals captured the fun element of the song.

While the video is really the funniest and cutest thing you'll see today, here are three of our fave moments :

Riky Rick and his cute family!

Riky Rick and his family are super cute, and are not shy to flaunt their love for each other.

Cassper Nyovest the weather man!

Cassper's hilarious weather forecast and his funky dance moves will have you in stitches. 

The news coming from Riky and Professor 

Just imagine how fun the news bulletin will be if Riky Rick and Professor read the news? In the video the pair are all suited and ready to read the news, but keep stealing each other's pens...

Watch the fun nostalgic video below:

