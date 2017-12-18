WATCH: 3 reasons you have to watch Riky Rick’s new music video

Riky Rick has always had a distinct sound and his visuals for his feel good track, Stay Shining, are a perfect match for the 90s inspired song.

The rapper features Cassper Nyovest, Professor, Major League and Ali Keys on the song which is part of his latest EP.

Twitter raved about the nostalgia the music video gave them and the visuals captured the fun element of the song.

While the video is really the funniest and cutest thing you'll see today, here are three of our fave moments :