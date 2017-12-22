3 times the Fergusons slayed our TV life

Power couple Connie and Shona Ferguson have been responsible for some of the most emotional TV moments in 2017, including several that made us want to trade our TV sets and move to an abandoned island because of all the drama.

Here are just three times the Fergusons slayed us with their shows.

The Queen's Jerry comes back from the dead

The chief suspect of our pain was the Ferguson-produced drama series, The Queen, which had us deep in the feels with riveting storylines.

Fans were shocked when one of the show's main characters, Jerry Maake died earlier in the year, only to return in October. Twitter was shook by the twist in the storyline and took to social media to complain that they had "wasted their tears".