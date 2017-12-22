3 times the Fergusons slayed our TV life
Power couple Connie and Shona Ferguson have been responsible for some of the most emotional TV moments in 2017, including several that made us want to trade our TV sets and move to an abandoned island because of all the drama.
Here are just three times the Fergusons slayed us with their shows.
The Queen's Jerry comes back from the dead
The chief suspect of our pain was the Ferguson-produced drama series, The Queen, which had us deep in the feels with riveting storylines.
Fans were shocked when one of the show's main characters, Jerry Maake died earlier in the year, only to return in October. Twitter was shook by the twist in the storyline and took to social media to complain that they had "wasted their tears".
Harriet shot Jerry 4 times before burning the house, we remember, please respect us tu !!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bLcyZ7WcSM— Sandile khumalo (@SandileKhumaloH) October 24, 2017
So seriously Jerry Maake pulled a Stefano Dimera on us??? I want my emotions back #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/27pnVn6yKL— Miss Kay (@Khauhelo_R) October 24, 2017
Hey wena Amo, @Natasha_Thahane, y ddnt u tell us that jerry is alive wen u found out? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iHgvwouqgx— EDZA (@jessiedza) October 24, 2017
Igazi's talking snake
The couple also scored a home-run with their Xhosa drama series Igazi. Not only was it one of the hottest TV shows on Mzansi Magic, it also had social media shook with the appearance of a talking cat.
Scotho took a cat as a partner in the second season of series, after having a snake as a husband in the first. Actor Andile 'Jonga' Nebulane, whose character turned into a snake in the first season, told TshisaLIVE that fans gave him strange looks after his appearance on the show.
"My fans were very scared of me at some point. It got to a point where I couldn't have conversations with people without them giving me 'strange looks'. It was a struggle because people would stop mid-conversation and just stare at me or ask me about the snake."
#igazimzansi are yall still tryna get a black cat as a pet after this? Okay pic.twitter.com/P56mMGiZUC— Haux (@Ian_khetye) July 2, 2017
#Igazi when I see a Cat close to me— APEX (@APEXworld_) April 16, 2017
Scotho is a legend pic.twitter.com/HpR1YzxhBT
Can I be the black cat's partner? I'll even bring my own costume #Igazimzansi pic.twitter.com/Eq0eg5BxhQ— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) April 16, 2017
An imposter!
The couple continued to dominate our TV screens near the end of the year with the release of a drama series, The Imposter, focused around a woman who breaks out of prison and takes over the life of her twin.
While some were left underwhelmed by the series, others were captivated by the drama on screen. Now if only we could put down the volume on Mantwa...
#TheImposter Mantwa is so loud I can hear her while watching Ugugu no Andile pic.twitter.com/KMjDQbMBOc— Bongani_Diego® (@BonganiD_Kaunda) November 12, 2017
Eish moen "@AthiBakana21: Mantwa is so Loud, you would swear you're watching #theimposter on Africa Magic pic.twitter.com/jnpznxkp7A"— IG:Rorimol (@RoriMol) November 12, 2017
Mantwa getting exposed every minute😂😂😂😂 #TheImposterMzansi pic.twitter.com/jNhqlY7qTU— Sihle-The-General (@SihleGeneral180) November 12, 2017
