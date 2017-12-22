TshisaLIVE

3 times the Fergusons slayed our TV life

22 December 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
The cast of Igazi.
The cast of Igazi.
Image: Supplied

Power couple Connie and Shona Ferguson have been responsible for some of the most emotional TV moments in 2017, including several that made us want to trade our TV sets and move to an abandoned island because of all the drama.

Here are just three times the Fergusons slayed us with their shows.

The Queen's Jerry comes back from the dead

The chief suspect of our pain was the Ferguson-produced drama series, The Queen, which had us deep in the feels with riveting storylines.

Fans were shocked when one of the show's main characters, Jerry Maake died earlier in the year, only to return in October. Twitter was shook by the twist in the storyline and took to social media to complain that they had "wasted their tears".

Igazi's talking snake

The couple also scored a home-run with their Xhosa drama series Igazi. Not only was it one of the hottest TV shows on Mzansi Magic, it also had social media shook with the appearance of a talking cat.

Scotho took a cat as a partner in the second season of series, after having a snake as a husband in the first.  Actor Andile 'Jonga' Nebulane, whose character turned into a snake in the first season, told TshisaLIVE that fans gave him strange looks after his appearance on the show.

"My fans were very scared of me at some point. It got to a point where I couldn't have conversations with people without them giving me 'strange looks'. It was a struggle because people would stop mid-conversation and just stare at me or ask me about the snake."

An imposter!

The couple continued to dominate our TV screens near the end of the year with the release of a drama series, The Imposter, focused around a woman who breaks out of prison and takes over the life of her twin.

While some were left underwhelmed by the series, others were captivated by the drama on screen. Now if only we could put down the volume on Mantwa...

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for veteran TV star Michelle Molatlou TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I was very self conscious' - Lexi on her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  4. Pinky Girl is coming for everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X