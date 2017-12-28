TshisaLIVE

Penny Penny’s son should be a national key point in 2018

28 December 2017 - 08:13 By TshisaLIVE
Bafana had fans drooling with his appearance on Papa Penny Ahee on Wednesday evening.
Bafana had fans drooling with his appearance on Papa Penny Ahee on Wednesday evening.
Image: Via Bafana's Instagram

Penny Penny's son, Bafana Mdluli, once again steamed up screens on Wednesday when he made an appearance on his father's reality TV show Papa Penny Ahee.

The heartthrob was only on screens for a few moments, but it was enough to have fans feeling all hot and bothered. 

They took to social media show their appreciation for Bafana and hail him the country's next national key point of importance.

Bafana used his opportunity on screen to promote his fashion brand #Priceless. The self-proclaimed "South Africa's next top model" has not been shy to show off his range and uh, muscles, on social media.

Just take a look:

I'm about to blow up....next top Model 🙏 #priceless

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

...Mr #priceless...

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

...yesterday's lituation was too much...moja cafe's experience #priceless

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

...#priceless merchandise on the move 🙏

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Robbie Malinga died at home - music label TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper has his own 'fake' #Gucci tale TshisaLIVE
  4. Family reveal Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer, detail last moments TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X