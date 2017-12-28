Penny Penny’s son should be a national key point in 2018

Penny Penny's son, Bafana Mdluli, once again steamed up screens on Wednesday when he made an appearance on his father's reality TV show Papa Penny Ahee.

The heartthrob was only on screens for a few moments, but it was enough to have fans feeling all hot and bothered.

They took to social media show their appreciation for Bafana and hail him the country's next national key point of importance.