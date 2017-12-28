Penny Penny’s son should be a national key point in 2018
Penny Penny's son, Bafana Mdluli, once again steamed up screens on Wednesday when he made an appearance on his father's reality TV show Papa Penny Ahee.
The heartthrob was only on screens for a few moments, but it was enough to have fans feeling all hot and bothered.
They took to social media show their appreciation for Bafana and hail him the country's next national key point of importance.
#PapaPennyAhee we need to talk about Bafana. Yeeeeeyi pic.twitter.com/xNKzZ0otuW— ❤ (@sebu_mokhoke) December 27, 2017
I went to school with Bafana. #PapaPennyAhee— Princesa_CandyFloss (@Amanda_Charity_) December 27, 2017
Nigga done grown dammit he's a heater😍😍😍😍😍😗😗😗
Bafana is such a snack yazi🔥🔥 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/RR8rw600GN— IG:luphe_kay (@luphelele_kay) December 27, 2017
Lona... Bafana ke lebaka tlhee🔥#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/iFRtcUOrBc— Filway🌸 (@MsFilway_) December 27, 2017
Papa Penny's son looks delicious 😍😍😍 this Bafana #PapaPennyAhee— Theri the Champ✌️ (@Terrific_MMT) December 27, 2017
Bafana is bae man🔥😍😋 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/yo2sScKrRm— Nomthandazo (@LerratoMnisi) December 27, 2017
Bafana used his opportunity on screen to promote his fashion brand #Priceless. The self-proclaimed "South Africa's next top model" has not been shy to show off his range and uh, muscles, on social media.
Just take a look:
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE