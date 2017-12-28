WATCH: 'He asked me to shake his hand' - Family describe Robbie's last moments
28 December 2017 - 07:04
On Wednesday Robbie Malinga's family and friends gathered at a housing complex in northern Johannesburg to host a press conference about the musician's death.
For the first time it was revealed the musician had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year. His brother, Bheki, said it was stage four and by then they knew they had limited time with Robbie.
Robbie, who died on Christmas day, battled with walk and eat in his final days. He insisted on inviting his whole extended family to be with him on Christmas day.
Here Bheki describes his brother's last moments.
“To me that was a sign of goodbye because he never turned back,” said Bheki Malinga as he described his brother’s final moments to TimesLIVE after a press conference.
