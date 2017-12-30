These 5 ladies will give you body goals for life
Whether you've worked hard on getting your body in shape or are planning on doing a massive revamp in 2018, you can always rely on our celebrities to motivate you.
If you're looking for some fitness, fashion or eating inspiration, then these ladies are always serving goals.
She launched her own body toning supplement this year and if there's one person who you can trust when it comes to an exercise regime, it's Boity Thulo.
Nomzamo Mbatha has poked fun at her curves before and often speaks about her gains when she has being travelling. But she keeps herself in check and is all kinds of bootylicious.
She's been chunky and she's been skinny. But most importantly, she's happy. Minnie Dlamini is no stranger to getting her body "back on track" as she likes to say, especially after all the wedding bliss. And yet, no matter her size, it is when she is happy and finds her "middle ground" that she glows.
Reality star Lexi Van worked hard at ditching the extra weight in 2017. And although she admitted that, at times, she neglected her workout regime, she managed to get herself back on track and focussed on herself. It's a process after all...
A body goals list can't be complete without the addition of Unathi Msengana. From being called a "vetkoek" to finding her happy place in exercise and health, Unathi is our inspiration queen. She's an advocate of balance and her transformation is enough to dust off those running shoes and become your best self.
