Three surprise celebrity pregnancies we weren't ready for!

This year definitely came with many pleasant surprises that fans definitely weren't expecting.

It's been baby season in celebville over the past few months, with famous faces including Samkelo Ndlovu, Gail Mabalane and Jennifer Bala announcing that they are expecting.

1. Samkelo Ndlovu

At the end of November, Samu shared the most beautiful picture of her growing baby bump covered in tribal paint and announced that she was pregnant.