Three surprise celebrity pregnancies we weren't ready for!
This year definitely came with many pleasant surprises that fans definitely weren't expecting.
It's been baby season in celebville over the past few months, with famous faces including Samkelo Ndlovu, Gail Mabalane and Jennifer Bala announcing that they are expecting.
1. Samkelo Ndlovu
At the end of November, Samu shared the most beautiful picture of her growing baby bump covered in tribal paint and announced that she was pregnant.
In my culture, it is inappropriate to give news of a pregnancy too early, also for one to ask "how far along are you?" With that said, now that it is appropriate to say: I am thrilled to tell you how blessed we are to have been chosen to bring this miracle into the world. A true personification of gods love❤️ . . They say children choose their parents from heaven; thank you for choosing me. We prayed for you with all our faith. We cannot wait to meet you little princess. I am already obsessed with you little Samúrai. . . . Thank you for all your privacy, love and well wishes along with your positivity during this magical and special time😍 . . . #Motherhood #AboutToPop #BlessedAndHighlyFavored #TrueLove #PrayerWorks . . . 📸 by @kevinmarkpass . . 💄&🎨 by @stormpassmakeup
2. Gail and Kabelo Mabalane
Gail, who is usually fiercely protective when it comes to her personal life, had fans jumping for joy when she shared pictures from her professional pregnancy photoshoot.
"God's timing is perfect," said Gail about expecting her second child with Kabelo.
3. Loyiso and Jennifer Bala
After trying for two years, Loyiso and Jennifer Bala were over the moon to announce that they were expecting a new addition to their family.
When something you’ve wanted for so long actually happens, you almost can’t believe it when it finally does. ▫️ After 2 long years of yearning, praying, hoping and wondering we are beyond excited to receive this blessing. ◽️ 1 Samuel 1:27 "I prayed for this child, and the LORD has granted me what I asked of him.” (NIV) ◽️ #andthentherewerefour #baby #blessing #family 📸 @xaviersaer 👗@justtonightjosephine💄Moi
