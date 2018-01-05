Happy 2018, love Maps and his abs
05 January 2018 - 08:00
But guys, Maps Maponyane has made it to the top of our crush list.
Look, he's always been there but it's not every often that he flaunts all of him. And now that he has, all of us want all of him.
He claims that he had to suck it in, almost fainting while breathing deep to make sure his abs were properly showing. But we don't believe it.
Happy 2018, folks.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE