TshisaLIVE

Happy 2018, love Maps and his abs

05 January 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
We're already grateful for 2018 thanks to Maps.
We're already grateful for 2018 thanks to Maps.
Image: Instagram

But guys, Maps Maponyane has made it to the top of our crush list.

Look, he's always been there but it's not every often that he flaunts all of him. And now that he has, all of us want all of him.

He claims that he had to suck it in, almost fainting while breathing deep to make sure his abs were properly showing. But we don't believe it.

Happy 2018, folks.

Happy New Year!!!☀️🎉💦

A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on

Day 1 ☀️💦

A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Robbie Malinga's tombstone to be redesigned over lack of 'resemblance' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'With tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away' - Robbie Malinga's wife TshisaLIVE
  3. Boity casts the spotlight on alleged racism TshisaLIVE
  4. Lara Kruger was being treated for depression in hospital when she died - manager TshisaLIVE
  5. Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
‘We don’t intend to cause anarchy’: EFF student command
X