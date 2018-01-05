WATCH: We put Lady Zamar to the music test (And she nailed it)
05 January 2018 - 12:00
Lady Zamar has proved herself as a talented musician, but how quickly can she write a song?
TshisaLIVE challenged the Charlotte hitmaker to write and perform a song with five random words.
The five words were: bananas, cats, smelly socks, passion and impossible.
