Demi-Leigh on Oprah speech: I have never witnessed anything more powerful

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attended the Golden Globes and just like the rest of the world, was blown away by the speech Oprah made when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

"I have never witnessed anything more powerful than this moment. Leader. Inspiration. Elegance. Timeless," wrote Demi.

The beauty queen also wore black in support of the Time's Up initiative which aims to raise awareness and combat sexual misconduct across all sectors.

Ahead of the show Demi said she was be supporting the cause as it raised important issues and applauded women who had the courage to come forward.

Our South African gal also got to live her best life, meeting her singing idol Kelly Clarkson and hanging out with Kendall Jenner.