Mi Casa's J'Something is a dad

From launching a book, to opening a restaurant and being a judge on My Kitchen Rules SA, J'Something had an epic 2017.

Although he mentioned fatherhood at the launch of his book, the fact the he had become a dad went unnoticed in 2017.

The Mi Casa frontman was speaking to Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral when Gareth mentioned that the musician had dedicated his book to his son.

J said that it was something that went unnoticed because his intention wasn't to put his child in the book and then be on the cover of a magazine.

He said 2017 was a tough year as a family after his mom, who he is very close with, had a mild heart attack and life was really busy with the restaurant, book launch and TV show.

"One of the things I realised is that I don't want to be a famous person. I want to die being a good husband. A good father. A good family person."

He described his schedule as "mental" and said even his wife, Coco was affected.

"I can see my wife is like, 'where are you?'"