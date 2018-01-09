TshisaLIVE

Dineo Ranaka: I have spent the past year praying & fasting for purpose

09 January 2018 - 11:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Dineo has a new reality show starting on Tuesday.
Image: Via Dineo Ranaka's Instagram

Ahead of the debut of her latest reality show on Tuesday evening, Dineo Ranaka has revealed that she has spent the last year, fasting and praying for a purpose and believes that her new series is partly an answer to her prayers.

Dineo will host the new show, Yimlo, focusing on the struggles and challenges of ordinary South Africans while helping them "reveal and live in their truth". 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the premiere, Dineo explained the spiritual journey she underwent before taking on the project.

"I have spent the past year praying, fasting, asking God to reveal to me my purpose. Asking Him to use me and plant me where He knows my purpose will bloom. I have a passion for people and their well-being. I want to see people overcoming. I want to see people living restfully in spirit and in soundness of mind. I want to see people being more cognizant of their contribution to the outcomes of their lives because when you can hold yourself accountable no one can turn you against yourself!"

"I feel purposed for this show. I feel called to duty to fulfill God's purpose for me. I am so deeply passionate about the concept of life orientation and how it teaches us to be great at being human beings."

Dineo made headlines in 2016 when she revealed that she had undergone a spiritual transformation and undertook an "alcohol and sex" fast.

She said she had matured since her earlier years in the industry.

"I have definitely matured. Like fine wine if we may add. I’m healthier in mind, wiser in spirit and richer in culture of self. I can feel the difference in me with every breath I take, every thought I think and every word I speak."

Dineo said she was nervous to share her new resolve on screen with audiences.

"I’m excited and nervous all at the same time. It’s a new chapter in my life and with that always comes a slight discomfort of a healthy nature but for good reason. 

