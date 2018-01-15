TshisaLIVE

Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend

15 January 2018 - 11:23 By Jessica Levitt
Khanyi and Tebogo in happier times.
Image: Via Instagram

Almost a week after Khanyi Mbau wrote a post on Instagram claiming that she and Tebogo Lerole had split, the musician has broken his silence.

Tebogo posted a old loved-up video of himself with Khanyi and said that he had lost his best friend.

I lost my best friend and my world

A post shared by 🇿🇦 (@edwardbillion) on

After Khanyi posted the message, fans refused to believe the news, calling on the couple to sort out whatever it was that caused them to split.

Both have remained mum on the news, refusing to answer media enquiries. Some fans have even called bs on the news, insisting that it must be a stunt.

Either way, we hope they are happy.

