WATCH: Amanda du-Pont gives us a glimpse into her family vaycay

20 January 2018 - 16:00 By Jessica Levitt
Amanda documented her family vaycay on YouTube.
Image: Instagram

Actress Amanda du-Pont spent some of her festive period in Mozambique with her family, enjoying the beach, tanning and bargaining for food.

She posted a video of her trip on her YouTube account and in it you can see what they got up to.

Amanda attempting a balancing act.
Image: YouTube
There's no doubt you'd miss Amanda in this bikini.
Image: YouTube

There's ton of beach time but more than that, it's like her own reality show, which gives fans a real look of her girls vaycay.

You can watch the full video below.

I took a trip with my mom and sisters to Bilene in Mozambique for a couple of days. Here are a few snippets of us!

