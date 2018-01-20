TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Itu spoils Sbahle with a romantic picnic

20 January 2018 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Sbahle Mpisane and Itumeleng Khune are love goals.
Image: Via Sbahle Mpisane Instagram

Itumeleng Khune and Sbahle Mpisane are love goals on a whole new level. 

While the rest of us are breaking the piggy bank for petrol money, these two have been enjoying extravagant and romantic picnics. 

Itu and Sbahle have been rumoured to be back together for months now, but are yet to officially confirm the speculation. 

But coincidentally they both have pictures of the exact same picnic set up. 

Here's a peek: 

A G E N T L E M A N

A post shared by itukhune32🇿🇦 (@itukhune32) on

