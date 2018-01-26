TshisaLIVE

Oscar-nominated ‘The Post’ debuts in South African cinemas

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg – how can you say no?

26 January 2018 - 12:43
Sponsored
Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee in 'The Post'.
Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee in 'The Post'.
Image: Supplied

Getting Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg to work together on a film – also a first for the two actors – is an almost surefire recipe for success.

Their Oscar-nominated new film The Post is about Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), publisher Katharine Graham (Streep) and their fight in 1971 to publish the Pentagon Papers, the explosive revelations about the futility of the Vietnam War made by whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg.

Book your seat

The Post opens in South African cinemas on Friday, January 26. Click to book.

“Written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, this newspaper drama focuses not on reporters but on management. It’s very much the story of Graham, insecure and struggling to make herself heard in a man's world, taking a stand and doing the right thing in the face of enormous pressures from her Washington insider friends, the Nixon government and her shareholders,” wrote Sunday Times columnist Tymon Smith, who also interviewed Streep, Hanks and Spielberg on camera.

Watch the interview

The Post is an Academy Award nominee for best film of the year and best leading actress (Streep), and received six Golden Globes nominations: best film, best director, best screenplay, best actor and actress in a drama (Hanks and Streep), and best original score (John Williams).

Watch the full trailer

Spielberg draws parallels between 'The Post' & news in the age of Trump

Tom Hanks! Meryl Streep! Steven Spielburg! Now together for the first time! Tymon Smith went to New York to ask them about their new film about ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

This article was paid for by Times Media Films.

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  2. Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Hugh Masekela's son: 'My father has always been both ageless & immortal' TshisaLIVE
  4. Shots fired! AKA's new single is filled with shade to Riky, Cassper & rivals TshisaLIVE
  5. Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X