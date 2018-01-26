Oscar-nominated ‘The Post’ debuts in South African cinemas

Getting Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg to work together on a film – also a first for the two actors – is an almost surefire recipe for success.

Their Oscar-nominated new film The Post is about Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), publisher Katharine Graham (Streep) and their fight in 1971 to publish the Pentagon Papers, the explosive revelations about the futility of the Vietnam War made by whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg.