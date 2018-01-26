Oscar-nominated ‘The Post’ debuts in South African cinemas
Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg – how can you say no?
Getting Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg to work together on a film – also a first for the two actors – is an almost surefire recipe for success.
Their Oscar-nominated new film The Post is about Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), publisher Katharine Graham (Streep) and their fight in 1971 to publish the Pentagon Papers, the explosive revelations about the futility of the Vietnam War made by whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg.
Book your seat
The Post opens in South African cinemas on Friday, January 26. Click to book.
“Written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, this newspaper drama focuses not on reporters but on management. It’s very much the story of Graham, insecure and struggling to make herself heard in a man's world, taking a stand and doing the right thing in the face of enormous pressures from her Washington insider friends, the Nixon government and her shareholders,” wrote Sunday Times columnist Tymon Smith, who also interviewed Streep, Hanks and Spielberg on camera.
Watch the interview
The Post is an Academy Award nominee for best film of the year and best leading actress (Streep), and received six Golden Globes nominations: best film, best director, best screenplay, best actor and actress in a drama (Hanks and Streep), and best original score (John Williams).
Watch the full trailer
This article was paid for by Times Media Films.
