Pulane claps back at booty haters

30 January 2018 - 15:37 By Jessica Levitt
Pulane is not about to apologise for her pants or her booty.
Image: Instagram

Pulane Lenkoe had no time for haters after she posted a picture of herself wearing see-through leggings which showed off her booty to the max.

She posted the pictures on Instagram and captioned it: "Fall in love with your natural self."

People immediately threw shade her way, slamming her for wearing leggings that are see-through.

Pulane didn't stand for it.

"Er, so. It's not like I made them that way," she responded to one fan.

She later joked that her body was made to be seen.

"They were made for a reason. For a booty like that. Okay," she wrote.

Fall in love with your natural structure❤️

A post shared by Pulane Lenkoe💋 (@p_lyanah) on

