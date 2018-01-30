Pulane claps back at booty haters
30 January 2018 - 15:37
Pulane Lenkoe had no time for haters after she posted a picture of herself wearing see-through leggings which showed off her booty to the max.
She posted the pictures on Instagram and captioned it: "Fall in love with your natural self."
People immediately threw shade her way, slamming her for wearing leggings that are see-through.
Pulane didn't stand for it.
"Er, so. It's not like I made them that way," she responded to one fan.
She later joked that her body was made to be seen.
"They were made for a reason. For a booty like that. Okay," she wrote.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE