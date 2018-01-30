TshisaLIVE

'I will love you forever' - Simz to Dumi on their 2nd wedding anniversary

30 January 2018 - 15:28 By Karishma Thakurdin
Simz Ngema has paid tribute to her husband, Dumi Masilela on what would have been their anniversary.
Image: Via YouTube

Today marks two years since Dumi Masilela and Simz Ngema traditionally tied the knot. 

Taking to social media, Simz posted a picture of Dumi and her together, which she shared on their one year anniversary. 

"When you asked me to marry you, you said you wanted just 69 years of my life, well now you have 68. You make married life beautiful," she said at the time. 

Dumi was shot and killed six months ago in a botched hijacking in Tembisa. 

Even though it has been incredibly difficult for Simz, she has been picking up the pieces of her life. 

Earlier this month she returned to TV screens with a role on Broken Vows and has been trying to regain control of her life. 

In another post on Instagram the actress said it was "time to get up, dust myself up and start walking". 

However, Dumi will always hold the key to Sims' heart and she will never stop loving her husband. 

