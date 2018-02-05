Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him
As producers, actors and the director of Inexba (The Wound) spent much of the weekend calling for calm after death threats against themselves as well as staff of movie houses who showed the film was at an all time high, musician Loyiso Bala took to social media to not only insist it ridicules the traditions of the Xhosa culture, he also called for a ban of the film.
The film depicts the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.
It has won 19 awards across the world and has been praised for pushing boundaries and creating debate.
But as the film opened in South African cinemas on Friday, many movie houses were forced to shut doors as they received death threats.
Loyiso took to Twitter a day after many called for calm and said he thought the film should be banned.
The release of ‘Inxeba’ totally ridicules and disrespects the wishes and traditions of the Xhosa culture. If we, as a country, cannot protect our own cultural beliefs and differences, no one else will do it for us.— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) February 3, 2018
As a Christian, I would not depict a picture of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed. Not because I believe in the reasons behind it, but because I respect the wishes of the Muslim community. Why when it comes to our own traditions, we can’t give each other the same respect? #BanInxeba— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) February 3, 2018
One of the producers, Elias Ribeiro, told TshisaLIVE at an exclusive screening of the film that many who criticise it have not watched it.
"We've shown the film to whoever wanted to watch it. We were prepared for the backlash but have decided to just let the audience decide. I have yet to meet a person who has watched this film and still have an issue with it. Having said that, we hope love not hate will prevail this week. We hope the threats against the film will not materialise."
The actors and director have repeatedly said that the film does not show anything about the Xhosa tradition that has not already been said.
When people questioned Bala on his remarks, including DJ Fresh who asked whether he had seen the movie, he remained mum.
Instead he said if the film was based on a true story it would be a whole different story.
Twitter was not impressed with his comments and his refusal to explain why he was calling for a ban when there was so much misinformation about the film already.
The book Long walk to freedom says way more than what the movie does!! I guess too late to boycott that ... Rather unfortunate to base Argument on a trailer and hype!!— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 3, 2018
Your selection of cultural activism is disappointing really. Do you remember that your wife is not Xhosa? Don't come here with this... please. Isn't it enough what you have put Tony through? Now you want to subject other people to this too. Please please please STOP!— Manqoba Ngubo (@manqoba_ngubo) February 3, 2018
The way amaZulu love and are proud of their culture we wouldn't have a problem sharing it with the entire world. Unless this is about hiding all the so called embarrassing things that happen out there!!!— Nonzwakazi Dlamini (@iNzwakazie) February 3, 2018
You wouldn’t depict Prophet Mohammed because you’re not Muslim, you say? I get that.— ANDILE NDLOVU (@Vida15) February 3, 2018
But what if I told you that some of the actors and (especially) the writers (including Thando Mgqolozana) who worked on that film are depicting their lived experiences? Go read, please
So nothing new on that movie you didn't know about?🤔 pic.twitter.com/rOlF64f0n4— Aviwe Ntsethe (@aviwe_ntsethe) February 3, 2018
Internationally acclaimed South African film ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’ premiered on January 30, 2018. Here’s what South African celebrities had to say about it.
