Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him

As producers, actors and the director of Inexba (The Wound) spent much of the weekend calling for calm after death threats against themselves as well as staff of movie houses who showed the film was at an all time high, musician Loyiso Bala took to social media to not only insist it ridicules the traditions of the Xhosa culture, he also called for a ban of the film.

The film depicts the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

It has won 19 awards across the world and has been praised for pushing boundaries and creating debate.

But as the film opened in South African cinemas on Friday, many movie houses were forced to shut doors as they received death threats.

Loyiso took to Twitter a day after many called for calm and said he thought the film should be banned.