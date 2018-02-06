SNAPS: Demi-Leigh takes Minnesota
06 February 2018 - 13:03
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was at the annual NFL Honors awards in Minnesota and, boy, did she slay.
From owning the red carpet in a tight white dress to flaunting her legs in a mini skirt (in the snow, nogal) Demi sure is making her mark.
Check out some snaps from her trip.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE