SNAPS: Demi-Leigh takes Minnesota

06 February 2018 - 13:03 By Jessica Levitt
Demi-Leigh is making her mark.
Image: Instagram

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was at the annual NFL Honors awards in Minnesota and, boy, did she slay.

From owning the red carpet in a tight white dress to flaunting her legs in a mini skirt (in the snow, nogal) Demi sure is making her mark.

Check out some snaps from her trip.

My first Super Bowl Sunday 🏈 #Missuniverse #Superbowl

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

🏈❄️🏈❄️🏈❄️ #missuniverse #Superbowl #minnesota

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

#NFLHonors

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

🌹🌹🌹#ootd

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

