Meshack Mavuso to his wife: '23 years later I still choose you my love'
11 February 2018 - 10:00
After more than two decades together, Meshack Mavuso's wife is definitely the queen of his heart.
The actor and his wife recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, and he gave fans a glimpse into his heart.
"As we celebrate the joys of today the memories of yesterday and the hopes of tomorrow...23 years later I still chose you my love happy Anniversary."
Swoon!
