Meshack Mavuso to his wife: '23 years later I still choose you my love'

11 February 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Meshack Mavuso gushes over his wifey.
After more than two decades together, Meshack Mavuso's wife is definitely the queen of his heart. 

The actor and his wife recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, and he gave fans a glimpse into his heart. 

"As we celebrate the joys of today the memories of yesterday and the hopes of tomorrow...23 years later I still chose you my love happy Anniversary." 

Swoon!

