Asanda Mqiki is finally shining the light on her own magic

Jazz vocalist Asanda Mqiki has always been a regular feature on other people's music, but now her debut album is finally ready.

The 30-year-old musician said she was ready for her solo spotlight. The vocalist spoke to TshisaLIVE about her long overdue solo project titled Nobakithi.

"I didn't want to be just a part of other people's music anymore. I have been featuring in other people's songs, trying to find my sound and my song. Now that I found that, I just want to share it with the world. I want to share me, my magic and that isn't always easy on another person's song."

Asanda said that she would forever be grateful for her collaborations and features that left her with a wealth of knowledge.

Most fans will remember Asanda for her impressive vocals on The Soil's hit song Lizzy.