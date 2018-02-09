Asanda Mqiki is finally shining the light on her own magic
Jazz vocalist Asanda Mqiki has always been a regular feature on other people's music, but now her debut album is finally ready.
The 30-year-old musician said she was ready for her solo spotlight. The vocalist spoke to TshisaLIVE about her long overdue solo project titled Nobakithi.
"I didn't want to be just a part of other people's music anymore. I have been featuring in other people's songs, trying to find my sound and my song. Now that I found that, I just want to share it with the world. I want to share me, my magic and that isn't always easy on another person's song."
Asanda said that she would forever be grateful for her collaborations and features that left her with a wealth of knowledge.
Most fans will remember Asanda for her impressive vocals on The Soil's hit song Lizzy.
From ballads to funky soul-jazz, Asanda's vocal range allows her to explore whatever genre she wishes to play in.
Which explains how she's managed to impress musicians like the legendary Sibongile Khumalo, Freshlyground, Khaya Mahlangu, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Putuma Tiso and Berita.
"I've been performing a lot with different bands, but the main reason is because I've been trying to find my sound. I can't necessarily say that I've found my perfect sound yet because of all the various musical influences I have, but the path that I'm on is one that I'm excited about."
The 30-year-old said that she's always known music was her path. Even though she is only giving her fans a solid project now she already has singles like Squeeze Me and Caramello which are firm favourites.
Asanda explained that her album is called Nobakithi as a dedication to her mother.
"Nobakithi is my mom’s favourite song and the first time I performed it for my family they loved it. That moment felt like it was a blessing for the song."
The album will be released by early April.
