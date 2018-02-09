TshisaLIVE

Skolopad: SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa

09 February 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad was roosted for being
Skolopad was roosted for being "insensitive" on Twitter over Senzo Meyiwa.
After having the wrath of Twitter fall down on her for trying to enter the discussion around Senzo Meyiwa's unsolved murder, Skolopad has come out to admit she ignored the sensitivity of the issue and understands their anger.

Skolopad was dragged by fans on Wednesday after commenting on social media claims made by a parody account that Senzo Meyiwa was shot by Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.

"To be honest, I was just asking an innocent question and I didn't mean to offend anyone. I didn't think that people would attack me personally for a simple question but I guess I don't blame them I understand why their angry, SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa," the entertainer told TshisaLIVE.

The parody account @AdvBarryRoux claimed to have "information" on Chicco Twala and his son's involvement in the Senzo case is not verified and is considered to produce fake news.


Skolopad said her curiosity got the better of her as she read the Twitter thread. 

"I have, like everyone else, followed the story since the beginning. So when I saw the tweleb bring up names and information we didn't know, I had questions. But I also felt like some of the accusations were dodgy, " Skolopad explained.

"All I was asking was what if? But in addition to being dragged and insulted till late hours last night, people just took out their anger on me. Maybe the way I asked the question seemed insensitive but I was just asking."







