Skolopad: SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa

After having the wrath of Twitter fall down on her for trying to enter the discussion around Senzo Meyiwa's unsolved murder, Skolopad has come out to admit she ignored the sensitivity of the issue and understands their anger.

Skolopad was dragged by fans on Wednesday after commenting on social media claims made by a parody account that Senzo Meyiwa was shot by Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.

"To be honest, I was just asking an innocent question and I didn't mean to offend anyone. I didn't think that people would attack me personally for a simple question but I guess I don't blame them I understand why their angry, SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa," the entertainer told TshisaLIVE.

The parody account @AdvBarryRoux claimed to have "information" on Chicco Twala and his son's involvement in the Senzo case is not verified and is considered to produce fake news.