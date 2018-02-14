This is how the Dlamini's celebrate Valentine's Day

While Skolopad has said love is dead and most people are flaunting how their bae's spoilt them on Valentine's Day, singer LeAnne Dlamini let us in on the cutest family tradition ever.

She posted a picture of her husband, Sipho, with their two daughters and explained how he bought them flowers and took them out on a date.

"Last night he took them on their very first daddy daughter Valentine’s Dinner Date. Told them to dress up, bought them flowers & even he smartened up his jeans with a jacket because he wanted the girls to know that if a guy wants to take you on a date, he needs to come dressed appropriately & come correct!

How cute!

Read her full post here.